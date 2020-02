View this post on Instagram

Last night I placed TOP 10 in the Miss NC USA Pageant and won Miss Congeniality! I believe that I am the first girl in a wheelchair to EVER advance that far in a Miss USA state pageant in the entire USA. I will be honest...my heart is heavy that I wasn’t able to bring home the crown for every single one of you out there who have been cheering me on and also for anyone who has been told by society that they can’t do something. 💕But I am very proud for how far I have come in order to be the strong woman you saw on stage, despite all that has tried to keep me down. Is Miss USA ready for someone in a wheelchair? I believe so... maybe they won’t get it this year, but I certainly hope that is a barrier broken soon. Do you think this is something I should compete again for next year? Thank you for all your love and support! And thank you to @aeroflow_healthcare for having been the best partner company I could have asked for in this journey!! • • • • • • #announcement #pageant #missusa #missuniverse #missncusa #fashion #makeup #competition #style @glamourmag @buzzfeed #wheelchair #paraplegic #disability