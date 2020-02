Justin Bieber revela detalles de su "alocada" vida sexual con Hailey Baldwin

View this post on Instagram

This night was something I could have never ever dreamed off! I got to attend a private show with Justin together with all my amazing friends that I met through him and his music! After 10 years of supporting him as an artist and person I finally got to talk to him which means the absolute world to me! I will forever be grateful for this night and all the people who I got to spend it with! Thank you for everything @justinbieber 💕