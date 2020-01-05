Todos los looks de la alfombra roja de los Golden Globes 2020

La gran pasarela de la moda en Hollywood.

Tal cual se predijo. Tal cual se esperaba. La alfombra roja de los Golden Globes se convirtió en una verdadera fiesta de la moda.

Todas las tendencias tuvieron un espacio: Brillo, volumen, monocromías, cinetismos, colores vibrantes e intensos.

Mira todos los looks y dinos cuál es tu look favorito.

Lauren Graham, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lauren Graham

    

Naomi Watts, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts

    

Annabelle Wallis, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Annabelle Wallis

    

Thomasin McKenzie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Thomasin McKenzie

    

Kirsten Dunst, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

   

Ben Platt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ben Platt

    

Anna Paquin, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Anna Paquin

   

Brett Gelman, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Brett Gelman

    

Carol Burnett, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Carol Burnett

   

Wesley Snipes, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Wesley Snipes

   

Dakota Fanning, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

    

Mark Duplass, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mark Duplass

   

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

In custom Thom Browne 

Kate McKinnon, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Kate McKinnon

   

Nicholas Braun, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

     

Ana de Armas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas

In custom Raph And Russo

Gillian Anderson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Gillian Anderson

    

Zhao Shuzhen, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zhao Shuzhen

    

Barry Jenkins, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Barry Jenkins

     

Lulu Wang, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lulu Wang

    

Janina Gavankar, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

George Pimentel/WireImage

Janina Gavankar

    

Sebastian Maniscalco, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sebastian Maniscalco

    

Joey King, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joey King

In Iris Van Herpen 

Joe Alwyn, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn

   

Zoey Deutch, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Zoey Deutch

    

Karamo Brown, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Karamo Brown

    

Bel Powley, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Getty Images

Bel Powley

   

Kyle Chandler, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kyle Chandler

    

Andrew Scott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Andrew Scott

   

Sofia Carson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli

Greta Gerwig, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

     

Pierce Brosnan, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan

    

Kristin Cavallari, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari

In Cristina Ottaviano 

Giuliana Rancic, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Giuliana Rancic

  

Ryan Seacrest, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Ryan Seacrest

     

Nina Parker, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nina Parker

     

Zanna Roberts Rassi, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Zanna Roberts Rassi

In Oscar de la Renta 

Erin Lim, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Erin Lim

In Lark & Berry London jewely

Brad Goreski, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Brad Goreski

    

Jeannie Mai, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jeannie Mai

     

 

 

Jonathan Bennett, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jonathan Bennett

    

Natalie Morales, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Natalie Morales

    

Fidji Simo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon

Fidji Simo

   

Caroline Aaron, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Caroline Aaron

   

Noah Baumbach, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Noah Baumbach

    

Lorene Scafaria, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lorene Scafaria

    

Lala Milan, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lala Milan

    

Desean Terry, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Desean Terry

   

