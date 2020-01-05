Todos los looks de la alfombra roja de los Golden Globes 2020

La gran pasarela de la moda en Hollywood.
Tal cual se predijo. Tal cual se esperaba. La alfombra roja de los Golden Globes se convirtió en una verdadera fiesta de la moda.
Todas las tendencias tuvieron un espacio: Brillo, volumen, monocromías, cinetismos, colores vibrantes e intensos.
Mira todos los looks y dinos cuál es tu look favorito.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lauren Graham
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Naomi Watts
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Annabelle Wallis
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Thomasin McKenzie
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ben Platt
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Anna Paquin
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Brett Gelman
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Carol Burnett
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Wesley Snipes
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Dakota Fanning
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mark Duplass
Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
Shutterstock
Kate McKinnon
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nicholas Braun
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ana de Armas
Shutterstock
Gillian Anderson
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Zhao Shuzhen
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Barry Jenkins
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lulu Wang
George Pimentel/WireImage
Janina Gavankar
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Sebastian Maniscalco
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joey King
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Joe Alwyn
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Zoey Deutch
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Karamo Brown
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kyle Chandler
Shutterstock
Andrew Scott
Shutterstock
Sofia Carson
Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Pierce Brosnan
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kristin Cavallari
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Giuliana Rancic
Shutterstock
Ryan Seacrest
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nina Parker
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Erin Lim
In Lark & Berry London jewely
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Brad Goreski
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jeannie Mai
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jonathan Bennett
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Natalie Morales
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon
Fidji Simo
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Caroline Aaron
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Noah Baumbach
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lorene Scafaria
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Lala Milan
Shutterstock
Desean Terry
Fotos
