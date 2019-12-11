Noticias de última hora

Lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2020

Tal como sucedió con los Golden Globes 2020, muchos nombres quedaron fuera de la lista, no así el de Jennifer Lopez.

Y los nominados son...

Si bien aún quedan algunas semanas para comenzar 2020, la temporada de premios está oficialmente en su apogeo gracias a las nominaciones a los Golden Globes reveladas el 9 de diciembre, y ahora con la lista de contendientes a los SAG Awards 2020 anunciados hoy por America Ferrera de Superstore y Danai Gurira de The Walking Dead. Muchos nombres y títulos te sonarán familiares, así como la ausencia de otros. 

Como los fans de esta temporada saben, el veterano de Hollywood Robert De Niro será honrado con el Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, que será entregado por su amigo y co-protagonista en Marvin's Room, Leonardo DiCaprio.

A continuación la lista de nominados. Recuerda, los SAG Awards 2020 ocurrirán el próximo 19 de enero de 2020

TV

Mejor Actuación de una actriz en película para la televisión o miniserie 

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor Actuación de un actor en película para la televisión o miniserie 

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice 

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor actuación de actriz en comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Mejor actuación de actor en comedia

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mejor elenco de comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mejor elenco de serie dramática

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Mejor actuación de un elenco en serie de comedia o dramática

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

CINE

Mejor actuación de actriz principal

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Mejor actuación de un actor principal

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Mejor actriz de reparto

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor actor de reparto

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Mejor elenco 

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor actuación de un elenco 

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

