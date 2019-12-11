Lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2020

Tal como sucedió con los Golden Globes 2020, muchos nombres quedaron fuera de la lista, no así el de Jennifer Lopez.
Y los nominados son...
Si bien aún quedan algunas semanas para comenzar 2020, la temporada de premios está oficialmente en su apogeo gracias a las nominaciones a los Golden Globes reveladas el 9 de diciembre, y ahora con la lista de contendientes a los SAG Awards 2020 anunciados hoy por America Ferrera de Superstore y Danai Gurira de The Walking Dead. Muchos nombres y títulos te sonarán familiares, así como la ausencia de otros.
Como los fans de esta temporada saben, el veterano de Hollywood Robert De Niro será honrado con el Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, que será entregado por su amigo y co-protagonista en Marvin's Room, Leonardo DiCaprio.
A continuación la lista de nominados. Recuerda, los SAG Awards 2020 ocurrirán el próximo 19 de enero de 2020
TV
Mejor Actuación de una actriz en película para la televisión o miniserie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor Actuación de un actor en película para la televisión o miniserie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor actuación de actriz en comedia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Mejor actuación de actor en comedia
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mejor elenco de comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor actor en serie dramática
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mejor elenco de serie dramática
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Mejor actuación de un elenco en serie de comedia o dramática
Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
CINE
Mejor actuación de actriz principal
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Mejor actuación de un actor principal
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Mejor actriz de reparto
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Mejor actor de reparto
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Mejor elenco
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor actuación de un elenco
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood