La declaración de amor de Nick Jonas a Priyanka Chopra al cumplirse 1 año desde que comenzaron a salir

View this post on Instagram

The best husband ever.. A #lambily member’s dream came true...Even through he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love! @fchhara thx for being my date! So fun!