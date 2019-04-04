Lista de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2019

Getty Images
por Elyse Dupre | Traducido por | jue., 4 abr. 2019 8:36 AM
Getty Images
Se acerca otra gran noche musical…
¡Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2019 están a la vuelta de la esquina!
Kelly Clarkson, quien será la anfitriona del show de premiación por segundo año consecutivo, anunció algunos de los nominados de este año junto con Dan + Shay durante el episodio de este jueves de Today.
¿Cómo se seleccionan los nominados? Bueno, hay muchos factores. Según Billboard, los finalistas se determinan en función de las interacciones clave con los fanáticos, las ventas de álbumes y canciones digitales, la radio, el streaming, las giras y el compromiso social. Por supuesto, el desempeño en las Carteleras Billboard también juega un papel. Este año, los premios se basan en un período de la cartelera que va del 23 de marzo de 2018 al 7 de marzo de 2019.
Mientras que los fanáticos tendrán que esperar hasta la gran noche para descubrir quién se lleva un trofeo a casa, no se les mantendrá en suspenso por mucho tiempo.
Los Billboard Music Awards 2019 se transmitirán desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas el próximo miércoles 1º de mayo.
Así que, sin más preámbulos, aquí están los nominados:
Marc Anthony, J Balvin, Ozuna y todas las estrellas que actuarán en los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2019
Simone Joyner/Getty Images
Artista Top Femenina
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Ella Mai
Halsey
Taylor Swift
Artista Top Masculino
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentaction
Artista Top
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Canción Top Hot 100
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"Better Now," Post Malone
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott
Dúo y Grupo Top
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At the Disco
Dan + Shay
Artista Top Nuevo
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Artista Top 100
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Colaboración Top
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"
Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You,"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign,"Psycho"
Artista Top Hot 100
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Canción Top en Ventas
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin
"In My Feelings," Drake
"Without Me," Halsey
"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
Artista Top Social
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup
Premio al Logro en la Cartelera Billboard
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Artista Top Rap
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Artista Masculino Top Rap
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Artista Femenina Top Rap
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Gira R&B Top
Beyoncé y Jay-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Artista R&B Femenina Top
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Artista R&B Masculino Top
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Artista R&B Top
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Gira Rap Top
Beyoncé y Jay-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Artista Top de Gira
Beyoncé y Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Paul Drinkwater/NBC Sports
Artista Top en la Radio
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Artista Top en Streaming
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentatacion
Artista Top en Ventas
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Artista Top Billboard 200
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Artista Country Top
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Artista Masculino Country Top
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Artista Femenina Country Top
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Duo/Group Country Top
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Gira Country Top
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
Artista Rock Top
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At the Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Gira Rock Top
Elton John
Rolling Stones
U2
Artista Latino Top
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Artista Dance/Electronic Top
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers
Artista Cristiano Top
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Artista Gospel Top
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
Álbum Billboard 200 Top
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott, AstroWorld
Top Soundtrack
13 Reasons Why: Temporada 2
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman
Álbum R&B Top
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Khalid, American Teen
The Weeknd, Dear Melancholy
XXXTentacion, 17
Álbum Rap Top
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott, AstroWorld
XXXTentacion, 17
Álbum Country Top
Jason Aldean, Rearview Town
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One's For You
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
Álbum Rock Top
Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons, Origins
Mumford & Sons, Delta
Panic! At the Disco, Pray for the Wicked
Twenty One Pilots, Trench
Álbum Latino Top
Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny, 100PRE
J Balvin, Vibras
Maulma, F.A.M.E.
Ozuna, Aura
Álbum Dance/Electrónico Top
Clean Bandit, What Is Love?
David Guetta, 7
Kygo, Kids in Love
Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials
The Chainsmokers, Sick Boys
Álbum Cristiano Top
Cory Asbury, Reckless Love
Lauren Diagle, Look Up Child
for KING & COUNTRY, Burn the Ships
Hillsong Worship, There Is More
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Álbum Gospel Top
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats
Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable
Tori Kelly, Hiding Place
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room
Canción (Video) Streaming Top
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Juice Wrld, "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You"
Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"
XXXTentacion, "SAD!"
Canción R&B Top
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"
Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
Khalid, "Better"
Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown, "Freaky Friday"
Canción Rap Top
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone, "Better Now"
Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"
Canción Country Top
Kane Brown, "Heaven"
Luke Combs, "She Got the Best of Me"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
Canción Rock Top
Foster The People, "Sit Next to Me"
Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"
lovelytheband, "Broken"
Panic! At the Disco, "High Hopes"
Canción Latina Top
Bad Bunny featuring Drake, "Mia"
Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, "Te Bote"
Canción Dance/Electrónica Top
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
Tiesto & Dzeko featuring Preme and Post Malone, "Jackie Chan"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"
Canción Cristiana Top
Cory Asbury, "Reckless Love"
Lauren Daigle, "You Say"
for KING & COUNTRY, "Joy"
Hillsong Worship, "Who You Say I Am"
Tauren Wells, "Known"
Canción Top Gospel
Todd Dulaney, "Your Great Name"
Koryn Hawthorne, "Won't He Do It"
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"
Jason Nelson, "Forever"
Brian Courtney, "A Great Work"
Kourtney Kardashian le recuerda a Kim y Kris por qué Scott Disick fue desterrado de las vacaciones familiares
¿Priyanka Chopra le quita el puesto de honor a Maisie Williams en la boda de Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?