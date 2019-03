Meghan Markle celebra el Día Internacional de la Mujer declarándose como una ferviente feminista

View this post on Instagram

“If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to say something.” — The Duchess of Sussex has become Vice-President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron, and The Duke of Sussex is President. In her new role, The Duchess will highlight the Trust's partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls. In celebration of International Women’s Day, Her Royal Highness joined a special panel discussion of female thought-leaders and activists convened by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, to discuss a range of issues affecting women today. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2019 #QCT #QCTxIWD