Dove Cameron fue duramente criticada en Instagram y así se defiende

por Esther Montes | Traducido por | lun., 28 ene. 2019 10:19 AM
Dove Cameron ha vuelto a confirmar por qué las redes sociales no son su lugar favorito.
Para los fans no es un secreto que hace algunos meses, la protagonista del musical Clueless reveló que no le agradan las redes sociales a debido a la presión que suelen tener sobre una persona. Sin embargo, pese a su disgusto, la actriz ha continuado compartiendo parte de su vida en sus perfiles aunque a veces esta acción le genere problemas.
Hace unos días, Dove publicó un video donde aparece sobre una cama, modelando un bikini. Su figura, su edad, y la acción detonaron una ola de señalamientos por parte de sus seguidores.
Para algunos seguidores, la actriz dio un mensaje erróneo a las fans más jóvenes, quienes a su corta edad podrían creer que posar en bikini y grabarse no tendría por qué tener consecuencias. A otros les generó conflicto su delgada figura, recordándole que tampoco ese era un buen ejemplo para sus seguidoras.
La protagonista de Los Descendientes rápidamente respondió a las críticas:
"Me encanta el cuerpo femenino. (Chicos, si estoy en un traje de baño, a mis 23 años y esto te está volviendo loco, tienes que reevaluar lo que te hace sentir así, también sentirte más cómodo con el cuerpo humano)".
Horas más tarde de esa publicación, la actriz compartió una obra de William Bouguereau, titulada "El nacimiento de Venus", para dar un mensaje más fuerte sobre el cuerpo de la mujer.
"El cuerpo humano no es ofensivo. Dejen de objetizar a las mujeres a tal grado de creer que algo natural y hermoso pueda ser ofensivo".
View this post on Instagram
the human body isn’t offensive y’all. stop objectifying women so hard that you convince yourself that something natural and beautiful could ever be something offensive. also let women define their own bodies & their relationship to their bodies for themselves. stop defining women’s bodies for said women. (goes for women shaming women as well) it’s so repressed and unhealthy to look at nakedness and see something bad. it’s just hundreds of years of social conditioning & it’s super weird. we should be done with this whole shame thing. at any age (children as well and ESPECIALLY) and any gender. we only make nakedness inappropriate when we objectify and sexualize. a body is not inherently sexual. its beautiful and innocent. stop ruining it for yourself & others ((just to be clear to the thousands of people who RAN with this post because it upset them so much, no, i am not saying “everyone should just run naked in the streets like animals and the world should be in total chaos.” i am simply encouraging the embracing of the human body, the removal of the stigma that it is evil, the comfortability and LOVE of ones OWN body, and yes, if it is appropriate, if we are alone of at home, knowing that nakedness isn’t wrong. raising kids to be happy and friendly with their bodies and not sexualizing and objectifying it to the point that they become afraid of it. thanks for your time. please calm down.)
A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on
¿De lado de quién estás?
