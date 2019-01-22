¡Lista de nominados a los Oscars 2019!

Clasos
¡Estamos un paso más cerca de los Oscars 2019!
Esta martes, Tracee Ellis Ross y Kumail Nanjiani anunciaron los nominados para los entrega 91 de los Premios de la Academia.
La ceremonia, que presuntamente continuará sin un anfitrión por primera vez en 30 años, luego de que Kevin Hart se retirara tras una polémica por comentarios homofóbicos que hizo en el pasado durante rutinas de comedia, se llevará a cabo el domingo 24 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Angeles.
Conoce los destacados de este año y quiénes quedaron por fuera.
Estos son los nominados a los Oscars 2019:
Mejor Película
A Star Is Born
Green Book
Roma
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Vice
Mejor Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Mejor Película Animada
Los Increíbles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mejor Película Extranjera
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Never Look Away
Mejor Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Mejor Actriz
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Mejor Guion Adaptado
The Ballad of Buster Sruggs
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Mejor Guion Original
Green Book
First Reformed
The Favourite
Vice
Roma
Mejor Canción Original
"Shallow"
"All the Stars"
"I'll Fight"
"The Place Where Lost Things Go"
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings"
Mejor Documental
Free Solo
Of Fathers and Sons
Minding the Gap
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
RBG
Mejor Corto Documental
Black Sheep
Lifeboat
Period. End of Sentence.
End Game
A Night at the Garden
Mejor Cinematografía
A Star Is Born
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Black Panther
Mary Queen of Scots
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Mejor Edición
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favoruite
Green Book
Vice
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Mejor Banda Sonora
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Black Panther, Hannah Beachler y Jay Hart
The Favourite, Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton
Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre y Gordon Sim
First Man, Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas
Roma, Eugenio Caballero y Barbara Enriquez
Mejor Corto Animado
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
Detainment
Marguerite
Fauve
Mother
Skin
Mejor Edición de Sonido
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Mejor Efectos Visuales
Christopher Robin
First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story