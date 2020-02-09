First comes the Grammys, then comes the Oscars. Duh.

Following her historic sweep on music's biggest night, Billie Eilish hit the 2020 Oscars on Sunday evening and she did it in style, dripping in head-to-toe Chanel.

Sporting her signature green hair, the 18-year-old rocked an over-sized white tweed suit that had several Chanel logo pins and a new take on the signature logo. To finish off her look, Billie rocked black sneakers, several chain necklaces and long black nails. Yes, this look is everything we could've wanted from Billie's Oscars debut, with the teen taking one of fashion's most recognizable brands and making it fully her own.

"This is so crazy," Billie told Ryan Seacrest of being at the Oscars on the red carpet ahead of her big performance. "This is, like, so crazy."

Also crazy? The level of detailing when it came to Billie's accessories for her first time attending the Oscars, with the star truly dripping in Chanel from head-to-toe.