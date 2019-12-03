by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 6:15 AM
Justin Martindale was joined by model and blogger Rocky Barnes on What the Fashion! to discuss the latest, hot, new trend: monochromatic in all black! Mixing and matching separates—in the same dashing hue—has been seen slinking its way to the red carpet as of late (watch the above video!)
A-listers have stepped out strutting their stuff in the all black-out monochromatic vibe. "I'm into it. I love it. Just a little peak of belly. I like that's it's a vertical and not a crop top," Barnes raved on Kaia Gerber's Khaite top and pants. "Flared pants with a flared sleeve. I think Cindy Crawford would approve."
And we approve too! To celebrate, we've handpicked holiday dresses, sequined suit sets and tailored jumpsuits from fan favorites Revolve, Shopbop, H&M, Urban Outfitters, PLT and Boohoo for you to take a risk and be bold and daring this holiday party season in all monochromatic black. Our favorite? This puff-sleeved mini frock, of course.
Here are 12 of our favorites below.
You'll turn heads at every holiday function in this sequined jacket and pants set. Up your wow factor with a classic red lippy.
This flattering long-sleeved jumpsuit in jersey with draping and a low-cut V-neck meets at the crossroads of fashion and functional.
Keep things unexpected with this crew-neck column-inspired dress with cap sleeves and a fly-away slit at the leg.
Keep your look chic this season with this one-shoulder crop top and ruched satin skirt that's both classy and comfortable.
Take a risk with this plunging V-neck cut-out jumpsuit with festive sequins.
Get the luxury touch to your evening look with this eye-popping set featuring a black ribbed material, bardot neckline top with midaxi length skirt with matching button detailing.
Make way for the matchy-matchy trend this season with this stylish lace-front and skirt set that'll majorly up your wow-factor at the office party.
Fun meets flirty with this romantic puff-sleeved mini dress that might just become your new LBD.
You'll be ready to take your fashion to new heights with this flight jumpsuit in all black.
Be the ultimate show stopper with this ribbed knit set featuring a cross front high neck crop top and a mini skirt in a black ribbed knitted fabric.
If you want to take this monochromatic trend to the next level, upgrade with this oh-so-fitted blazer and pant set in holiday black sequins.
Channel your inner disco diva with these '70s inspired flare dress slacks.
