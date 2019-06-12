by Katherine Riley | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 3:30 AM
While Woodstock 50 might not be happening, it's safe to say the Summer of Love is back this year anyway. Exhibit A: The tye-die trend. As What the Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale note in the video above, stars are dying over this look.
Wondering how to rock this trend yourself without looking like an old-school hippie? Look no further. We've rounded out some fresh takes for you below.
Stretch denim and cloudy tie-dye make this jacket fit like a dream.
You know what they say: When life gives you lemons, drop a groundbreaking album and movie.
Wear as a dramatic date-night look or with a tank/cami underneath for everyday use.
Getting in on a trend without sacrificing comfort? Yes, please.
As you know, we love kimonos as beach or poolside cover-ups. Add this confection to our list.
The drawstring waist and deep neckline make this slouchy and sultry at the same time. Win-win.
This silk-blend dress is like a wearable sunset.
Going to a beach bonfire or movie night in the park? This hoodie's got you covered.
This sexy little swimsuit is reversible—giving you two swimsuits in one!
