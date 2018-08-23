Kristin Cavallari and her Uncommon James team "are just getting started."

Thankfully, fans will get an up-close look at the lifestyle guru's ongoing quest for mogul greatness as Very Cavallari has been picked up for a second season. The network confirmed the exciting season two news today. We can't say we're shocked to learn this, as Very Cavallari is currently E!'s biggest non-spinoff season one original in over a year and a half.

In case you somehow missed it, this season covered everything from Kristin life at home with husband Jay Cutler to the drama surrounding running a lifestyle empire. Let's just say Cavallari's Uncommon James staff didn't make things easy on her!

"Kristin is uniquely aspirational and relatable, and our audience has embraced her long awaited return to reality TV featuring her life as a businesswoman, boss, mom and wife," shared Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP, Development and Production at E! "We look forward to continue watching Kristin expand her businesses, manage her headstrong staff, and of course we can't wait for more hilarious moments from fan favorite Jay Cutler."