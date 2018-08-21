It's the Uncommon James store launch, what could go wrong? A lot, that's what.

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari is gearing up for the big opening of her flagship store in Nashville.

"It's really crazy for me to look around and see my first store," The Hills alum shares in a confessional. "Seeing where it started to where it's come is just the coolest thing ever, because this store really represents me, and I'm really happy to plant my roots in Nashville."

After inspecting the lay out of the finished Uncommon James store, Kristin welcomes her salesgirls to the "family" by popping some champagne. Sadly, the celebrating doesn't last for very long, as one very important element is missing from the soiree!

"What's going on?" the mother of three asks store manager Brittainy Taylor.

"Catering's not here," Brittainy somberly responds. "I just realized that."

"Oh s--t," Jay Cutler's wife retorts.