Double Date Drama? Jay Cutler Has This to Say About Kristin Cavallari's Best Friend After a Couples' Dinner

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 7:30 AM

Kelly Henderson's Canadian beau may not be "the one."

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari's best friend intuition has her doubting Kelly's budding romance with Matt (AKA "The Canadian"). Despite having a successful double date, the Uncommon James boss reveals to husband Jay Cutler that she thinks Kelly's feelings have changed.

"Jay, I don't think Kelly likes him," the mother of three admits in the kitchen.

"What?" the NFL star responds. "What are you talking about?"

Kristin repeats her stance, leaving her husband totally shocked. "I almost feel like that's selfish," the Cutler patriarch adds. "I really do."

While The Hills alum believes her man "really loved the Canadian," Jay defends that he just sees how unfair the situation is to Matt.

"You stalk him down, you get him to fly all the way here and then all of sudden you're not into him?" the father of three continues. "That's a selfish move."

Nonetheless, Jay quickly concedes that Kelly and Matt might just not be meant to be, unlike himself and Kristin. "Maybe the sparks aren't gonna fly as quickly as they flew for us?" the retired quarterback concludes. "You know when you know."

"You know when you know," Kristin happily iterates back to Jay.

Watch the sweet scene play out in the clip above!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

