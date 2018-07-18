SERIES PREMIERE
15 JULY, 8PM

A Reluctant Kristin Cavallari Goes House Hunting With Hubby Jay Cutler on Very Cavallari: ''Honestly, I'm Just Not Moving''

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:30 AM

On the hunt! 

On last week's episode of Very CavallariKristin Cavallari seemed less than excited about the possibility of moving again, but Jay Cutler may have convinced her to give it a shot. Or at least come house hunting with him and see if she gets inspired! 

"Honestly, I'm just not moving," she tells him on the car ride to view a new home. "Maybe you'll walk into there and be like, 'This feels right,'" he tries to persuade her. 

Unfortunately, her mind seems to be pretty made up. "The timing is really bad. I'm literally trying to open up a store and it's just added stress that I really don't need in my life," she shared. 

Kristin Cavallari Lays Down the Law on Very Cavallari

"So are we almost there or what?" Kristin asks her hubby after a particularly long car ride. 

"Oh yeah," he shares. "We're getting there." But it is very clear that this house is a lot farther out of the city than Kristin had anticipated. 

"This is really far away," she joked. "We just keep driving and driving and driving and we're still not at this house." Jay isn't helping matters either. "We're close," he tells his wife. Their dream house might be located in the middle of nowhere! 

See it all go down in the clip above! 

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

