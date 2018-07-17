SERIES PREMIERE
15 JULY, 8PM

Jay Cutler Uses Precious Goats to Convince Kristin Cavallari to Check Out a New House on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will precious goats change Kristin Cavallari's mind about moving?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James boss hires a herd of goats to fertilize her yard. As Kristin is clearly smitten with the fluffy creatures, husband Jay Cutler decides to use this to his advantage.

"Little known fact, goat poop is apparently great for a lawn," the mother of three explains in a confessional. "Since the lawn is so important to Jay, just to have a little fun with him, I decided to hire these goats to come and fertilize it."

Although this is Kristin's little prank, the NFL star moves quickly to turn the situation into leverage. "You want some goats now?" Jay asks Kristin.

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_103

E!

"Yeah, I love them," The Hills alum replies.

The retired quarterback notes he's fine with them getting some goats, but on one condition — Kristin visits the house he wants to purchase.

"I mean, I love goats, but I don't love moving," the former MTV starlet adds.

Per Jay, Kristin can have as "many goats as your little heart desires" if she just visits the new house once. In order to appease and "humor" her husband, Kristin agrees to check out the home he has been so obsessed with.

"Alright, well I'm gonna look at it, but it doesn't mean I'm actually gonna move," Kristin concludes.

"I'll start looking for goats," Jay confidently quips.

Watch their cute conversation play out in the clip above!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Animals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Luke, Botched 422

Transgender Patient Luke Hopes to Improve His Relationship by Fixing His Bad Chest Surgery on Botched

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, GQ

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Sizzle in GQ, Discuss "Kardashian Curse"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Channel Princess Diana at Nelson Mandela Exhibit

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee's Father Dies 2 Weeks After Her Engagement

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Dominic Cooper, Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried's Husband Was "Jealous" of Dominic Cooper

Danica Patrick, ESPYs Graphic, Graphic

A Drive Down Danica Patrick's Hard-Earned Road to Sports History

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick Opens Up About Dating Her "Hot" Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.