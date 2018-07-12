When it comes to game, Kristin Cavallari says her hubby Jay Cutler has none.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin recounts the early days of her and Jay's relationship.

"Jay was actually incredibly sweet. That was the man that I fell in love with, writing me love letters and love emails when I'd be in L.A. 'cause it was long distance," Kristin tells her BFF Kelly.

While Jay amassed a bit of a bad boy image while in the NFL, the reality star says she's the real player.

"Jay has no game. Let me just put that on record. I don't know how he got me, but he has no game," Kristin jokes. "I have much better game than Jay, trust."