How do you solve a problem like Shannon Ford?

Kristin Cavallari finds herself in this predicament in this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari. Despite being "really good at her job," it appears the Uncommon James employee is struggling to live up to expectations.

"Couple things…One is, have you checked Twitter or Pinterest?" The Hills alum asks her store manager Brittainy Taylor.

"Pinterest she put up the line, Twitter has been nothing," Kristin's right hand stoically reveals.

Understandably, this leaves Kristin visibly frustrated as "ninety percent of our sales come from social media."

"Shannon is, for all intents and purposes, the Uncommon James face—besides Kristin herself," Brittainy explains in a confessional. "She's really witty, she's smart."