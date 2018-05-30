SERIES PREMIERE
SUMMER 2018

Kristin Cavallari Proves She Has It All in New Very Cavallari Teaser!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 30, 2018 5:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life and she's working very hard to maintain it.

In this new teaser for Very Cavallari, which premieres Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., the reality TV starlet reveals just how determined she is to maintain a work/life balance.

Not only is Kristin as dedicated as ever to the family she's built with husband Jay Cutler, but she also has business success on the brain. For those of you who are unaware, the MTV alum recently launched her very own lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.

"This is a big deal for me," Kristin notes. "I can't fail."

You can say that again!!

Photos

Kristin Cavallari's Best Looks

In fact, miss Cavallari has no qualms with firing anyone who is not living up to expectations. No, seriously.

"This isn't a sorority. This is a business," Kristin warns her employees. "I will fire you. That's the bottom line."

Oh snap! Sounds like The Hills vet can't escape drama even in her professional life.

So will Kristin be able to juggle all of these balls in the air? Tune into the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 to find out!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Top Stories , Family
Latest News
Serena Williams

Serena Williams Says Motherhood Won't Stop Her From Reclaiming No. 1 Tennis Ranking

ESC: Serena Williams

Serena Williams' Clothing Line Isn't Just Athleisure, It's Empowering

Roseanne

Here's How Much Money the Roseanne Cast and Crew Could Receive After Cancellation

America Ferrera and Her "Sisterhood" of Moms

Kim Kardashian West to Meet With President Trump About Pardon

Harvey Weinstein, Handcuffed

Harvey Weinstein Arrested, Charged With Rape and Sex Abuse

Serena Williams, Swimsuit, Harper's Bazaar U.K., Juy 2018

Why Serena Williams No Longer Wants to Be a Size 4

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.