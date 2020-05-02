A picture says a thousand words.
Ahead of the weekend, Jay Cutler and Kelly Henderson fueled rumors they were spending time together.
Before deciphering her post, here's some backstory: Fans of Very Cavallari will know that Henderson was BFF's with Kristin Cavallari until she was accused of having an affair with Jay.
However, both parties shut down the cheating allegations.
Fast forward to Friday evening, and fans immediately flooded Kelly's Instagram comment section asking if she was hanging out with the retired NFL star. Why? Well, her post was eyebrow-raising.
"Much needed happy hour. Happy Friday y'all," the celebrity beauty guru captioned her post, alongside a pic of her drinking with a mystery man.
In the snapshot, the guy was seen rocking a beaded bracelet.
Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Jay is known for wearing brightly-colored bracelets similar to the one on Kelly's feed. However, it's important to note that Jay hasn't worn anything with the same color scheme.
"Glad it wasn't just me and my creepiness thinking this was Jay due to the bracelet I [eye see] on that arm," one fan replied.
Another wrote, "Guys I really doubt this is actually Jay. She playing with you with those bracelets tho! Kinda confirms what Kristin said..."
Someone else respond, "If this isn't Jay you're thirsty. If it is ... yikes."
At this time, it appears Kelly hasn't engaged with any of the replies in her feed.
Similar to some of Kelly's commenters, a source tells E! News Jay is not pictured in the Instagram post. Considering Kelly has a boyfriend, it's possible that was the man in her post.
"This is 100 percent not Jay. This is Kelly seeking attention. That's all this is," the insider explained. "It's very sad that she felt the need to do this for some followers."
Moreover, the insider says the retired NFL star wouldn't be this careless on social media.
"Jay is not involved with Kelly. Even if he were, he would never risk his position in the divorce by doing something as public as this."
Earlier this year, Kristin touched on her broken friendship with Kelly and opened up about their falling out.
"The biggest change in my personal life is that my best friend Kelly and I haven't talked in two months," the Uncommon James founder shared during her confession in Season 3. "We've had a major falling out and it's just been breaking my heart."
"When season two was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true," the reality TV star continued. "It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."
For Kristin, she felt like Kelly was adding "fuel to the fire" with her cryptic social media posts about the accusations.
"Why do you want to post about that? To get more attention about it," Kristin vented to her best friend Justin Anderson. "If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn't say his f--king name on social media. Like, come on."
Kristin added, "Instead of her just owning her side of it and being like, 'I'm sorry! Oh my god, that was never my intention' or whatever, she kept giving me push back and would get really defensive... and then, she literally just stopped responding to me."
At this time, the Uncommon James founder and Jay have reached a temporary child custody agreement. Their divorce is still not finalized at this time.
