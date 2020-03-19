A Very Cavallari engagement.

On tonight's season 3 finale, Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson finally got down on one knee and asked his love, Austin "Scoot" Rhodes, to marry him. While this was something the Scream Queens actor wanted for some time, Justin revealed to E! News that his beau didn't see the proposal coming.

In order to make it the perfect proposal, Justin had Scoot's twin brother Aaron Rhodes and his own sister Malia Anderson waiting in the garage as a second surprise. Of course, best friends Kristin and Jay Cutler were there as well.

"Scoot wanted a quiet engagement. So, that's what I went with: cooked him his favorite meal and we ate dinner at our favorite cozy place in the house by the fire in Nashville," the celebrity hair colorist shared in an exclusive statement to E! News. "I know how much it meant to Scoot that his twin brother was there, so I had Aaron and my sister Malia in the garage with Kristin and Jay watching from behind the cameras. He was completely shocked and had no idea it was coming."