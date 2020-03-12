While the Very Cavallari Italian getaway may've been a second honeymoon for Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, it was a true disaster for BFFs Justin Anderson and Austin "Scoot" Rhodes.

But how exactly did Justin and Scoot get here? After Kristin's successful family reunion in Monterado, she had Justin, Scoot, Stephanie "Biegs" Biegel, Mark "Chuy" Block, Jack Ketsoyan and Philippa "Pip" Whitfield join them in Italy.

As the Very Cavallari gang are known to let loose on vacation, it wasn't surprising when they all enjoyed themselves quite a bit during a wine tasting session.

"We would consider ourselves to be quite a classy, sophisticated bunch, you know? Until we walk down the stairs, everyone's just eating s--t right away," the Uncommon James mogul quipped in a confessional during tonight's episode. "Classy's out the window, we may as well lean into this and just bottoms up, baby!"

Unfortunately for Justin, he imbibed more than he intended, leaving him feeling flirtatious. For starters, the celeb hair colorist loudly guessed that the winery's sommelier was an "excellent lover." Despite Scoot's obvious disapproval, Justin went on to compliment the man's "good vibe" and invited him back to the house.