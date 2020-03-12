Prepare to say, "Awww."

Tonight's all-new Very Cavallari will pick back up in Italy, where Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler have traveled so she could meet her distant relatives. In a preview clip for the episode, the couple, along with Kristin's friends, dine on all of the homemade Italian food a person could ever dream of.

During the dinner, Jay takes the time to raise a glass to Kristin and others on the trip, like Justin Anderson and Austin "Scoot" Rhodes.

"There's an ease about traveling with Kristin that's very comforting. And she surrounds herself with really good people," Jay says. "You guys all mean a lot in her life and you've meant a lot in my life as I've got to know you."

He continues, "To Kristin—thank you for making our relationship better and better each and every day. She doesn't settle for anything less. So thank you!"