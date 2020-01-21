The rest is still unwritten for Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge!

A small The Hills reunion occurred in Nashville on Monday as Cavallari, Montag and Patridge all came together at the Uncommon James flagship store. And, from what the Uncommon James mogul noted on Instagram, this reunion was captured by the Very Cavallari season 3 cameras. So, you could say we're very E!xcited.

"WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE!" the True Roots author teased on social media. "Today with these 2 pretty ladies who will be on an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks! @audrinapatridge @heidimontag"

As E! readers surely know, the three seasoned reality stars starred together on The Hills for the final two seasons of the (original) show. Yet, due to her Very Cavallari commitments, Cavallari didn't join Montag and Patridge for the 2019 reboot, titled The Hills: New Beginnings.

Nonetheless, Cavallari has stayed close with her Hills peers, having once even joked about a crossover episode.