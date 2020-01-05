Happy Birthday, Kristin Cavallari! Celebrate With a Look Back At Her Best Bikini Moments

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's Kristin Cavallari's big day!

Very Cavallari's titular star turns 33 today, Jan. 5, and we're celebrating her birthday with a welcome look back at dozens of the E! personality's best and beachiest contributions to our social media feeds. With her reality series' third season premiering in just a few days (Very Cavallari returns this upcoming Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.), a little retrospective appreciation post starring its leading lady felt necessary for more reasons than one.

After all, Kristin's work-hard, play-hard lifestyle—a true force to be reckoned with, both on- and off-screen—has not been lost on Very Cavallari's cameras these last few fabulous years. During the show's most recent season, we watched the no-nonsense CEO, bestselling author and mom of three enjoy a couple of highly deserved vacation days in Mexico with her husband Jay Cutler and a group of friends.

Watch

Kristin Cavallari Is CEO Goals

Behind the scenes, the Uncommon James boss has treated fans to countless sun-kissed snapshots over the years. To check out Kristin's most memorable bikini-clad photos dating back to 2015, scroll through our gallery below!

Brand new Very Cavallari every Sunday at 10 pm only on E!

Kristin Cavallari, Bikini

Instagram

Thankful

We're beyond thankful for this pre-Thanksgiving bikini shot Kristin shared in November 2019. "Desert reboot," the Very Cavallari star posted.

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Bikini

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

BTS

Kristin glows in this behind-the-scenes snapshot from Uncommon James' Spring/Summer 2020 campaign shoot in Puerto Vallarta. 

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Bikini

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Kristin By Jay

Who knew the UJ founder's husband had such a keen eye for photography? "Hubs behind the lens," she captioned the June 2019 vacation pic.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Kelly Henderson

Instagram

Sand Between Friends

To celebrate 2019, Kristin jetted off to Cabo with her crew and rocked more than a few sexy bikinis throughout the trip.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Beach Bum

A white bandeau top and stripped ruffle bottoms are a match made in Mexican vacation heaven.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Floating for the Holidays

Nothing says "Christmas" like a striped bikini and a flamingo float.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Kelly Henderson

Instagram

Palm Springs or Bust

The Very Cavallari cast showed off their toned bods while filming in Palm Springs in November.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Tropical Time

How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking for a friend.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Girl Talk

Saylor takes after her mom with her great bathing suit style and love of the ocean.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

Who doesn't like a good pool float?

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini, Mexico

Instagram

Just Beachy

Cavallari mixed and matched her suit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 in one of her favorite places ever...Tulum, Mexico!

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Mexico

Instagram

White Sand Beach

The cookbook author took her wine to the sand with her and got a cheeky tan line courtesy of this tiny, t-strap bikini.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Kickin' It

"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this beach photo from May 2018.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Pool Babies

It's all about the back details with this suit and we are loving it. 

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Mini Me

Perk of your husband playing for the Miami Dolphins? You get to spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Spa Time

The 32-year-old star got some relaxing time in while sipping on coffee in this chic bikini as a part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Sunny Swing

We are in love with this maroon, textured bikini that Cavallari donned on one of her many beautiful getaways with hubby Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Salty Waves

The waves were calling and Cavallari of course listened...in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this white hot bathing suit.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Boating With Bae

The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The Hills star's 30th birthday and Cavallari slayed it with her beach ensemble.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Stop...Coconut Time!

Cavallari took in the scenery in a Prey Swim suit (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating her 30th birthday in January 2017.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Sips in Bali

"It's 5pm somewhere..." Cavallari captioned this picturesque scene from Bali.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Babes in Bikinis

After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the Uncommon James owner took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a stripped suit and her breast pump.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Bumpin'

In June 2015, the former Laguna Beach star showed off her growing baby bump and proved she always looks good in a bikini.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Beachin' With the Boys

Cavallari took in some sun in a black-and-white bikini with her son to kick off spring in 2015.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Splash News

Beach Strolls

The happy couple escaped the cold and traded in their jackets for beach strolls and bikinis.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

A Quick Dip

The reality star gave a peek of her black bikini while on holiday in January 2015.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Babymoon

While pregnant with her second son, Cavallari made time for a little beach vacay with her growing family in 2014 and looked hot in her two-piece suit.

Article continues below

Wishing Kristin a happy start to 33 on her special day!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Celebrities , Bikinis , Reality TV , Entertainment , Birthdays , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.