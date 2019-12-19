It's a country-inspired double date with a mission!

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler give friends Justin Anderson and Austin "Scoot" Rhodes the full Nashville treatment in this fashionable clip from Very Cavallari's third season, which premieres Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. As the Uncommon James boss explains, she and her husband are beyond excited that Justin and Scoot—who currently reside in L.A., at least officially—are considering a relocation to the southern city. And naturally, they'd like to give the couple as many reasons to stay as possible.

"It's important to Jay and I that Scoot and Justin love Nashville because we want them to move here," Kristin tells the Very Cavallari camera like a statement of fact. "Just selfishly! We want them to fall in love so they can be here so that they can be in our lives all the time."

So, after opening up their former home to Anderson during his time in Tennessee, Kristin and Jay introduce him and Scoot to some Nashville style staples. They start with the basics: "I want to see you guys try some on," Cavallari tells the duo, gesturing to the comprehensive display of cowboy boots lining the walls at a downtown clothing store.