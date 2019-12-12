See How Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Finding a Nearly Naked Friend in Her Sauna

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Is Justin Anderson too comfortable at Kristin Cavallari's Nashville compound?

In this sneak peek from season three of Very Cavallari (returning Thursday, Jan. 9), the Uncommon James mogul stops by her old home, where her BFF is currently residing. Per the blonde lifestyle guru, Anderson has taken up residence at Bancroft as she and Jay Cutler have yet to sell the massive estate.

"Pretty unfortunate. It's been sitting empty for a year," Cavallari shares in a confessional. "So, one of my best friends, Justin's in town playing with the idea of moving to Nashville. And I figure, he might as well stay there so that a) he has a place to stay and b) it's not just sitting there empty."

In July 2018, after falling in love with an eight-bedroom farm house, Cavallari and Cutler listed their 25-room house for $7.9 million. And it appears that Anderson is enjoying all that the estate offers as Cavallari finds him lounging in the sauna.

Watch

Jay Cutler & Kristin Cavallari Bond Over Cleaning Baby Chicks' Butts

Yet, as the duo have a "little brother big sister kind of friendship," the mother of three isn't upset to find her longtime hair colorist and friend nearly nude.

"I'm so excited for you to be here," the multi-talented businesswoman relays.

"It's so relaxing. This is like, my personal spa," Anderson admits.

Unsurprisingly, Cavallari wishes she could stay in the sauna instead of heading to the office, especially since Anderson has just arrived.

"I just got in. Trying to decompress a little bit," the celebrity hair stylist informs his BFF. "I do not know how to not do anything. So, I'm just trying to find things around the house."

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Very Cavallari Season 3 Sneak Peak

E!

Not only does he have plans to make the estate spick and span, but he intends to hit the home gym next. Unfortunately, Cavallari reveals she plans on bringing the equipment to her new house.

Regardless, Anderson is very content with his living arrangement.

"I don't have to leave this place," he quips. "It's a compound."

Cavallari is certainly happy to hear this as she's "glad someone's here."

"This is heaven, but I promise I'm not gonna overstay my welcome," Anderson assures Cavallari. "We're gonna find a place."

"After a few months, I'm gonna start charging you rent," The Hills alum jokes in response.

See the sauna sit down in the clip above!

Brand new Very Cavallari every Sunday at 10 pm only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Real Estate , Reality TV , Celebrities , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.