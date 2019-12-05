Kristin Cavallari's company just keeps growing!

Business is booming in this exclusive clip from Very Cavallari's upcoming third season—premiering Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.—and the boss is looking to expand. With profits and exposure both on the rise at Uncommon James' flagship store in Nashville, the preview sees Kristin angling to open up a second "brick and mortar" in a completely new city. Only question now is: where?

"So, I'm gonna go to Chicago," the E! personality tells husband Jay Cutler (just after he's weighed in on several of UJ's latest scented candle aromas), explaining that she has her eye on a few potential venues she'd like to check out in person. "I'm really excited about it," she finishes.

But, at this point, the Windy City is just one stop on Kristin's tour de storefronts. Though the UJ founder's fans might already know that Kristin did ultimately decide to set up shop in Chicago, we learn more about her competitive runner-up option in today's clip.