SUNDAYS
AT 10 PM

Jay Cutler Tells Kristin Cavallari About His Plans to "Open a Butcher Shop" on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., May. 2, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kristin Cavallari's husband might be spending less time on the family farm from now on!

The Uncommon James boss finds out what's next on Jay Cutler's post-football agenda in this clip from Sunday's penultimate episode of Very Cavallari's season 2.

The video opens on the sun-kissed couple enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in Cabo the evening before their friends are expected to arrive. After reminiscing about the time a stranger confidently addressed her hubby as "Mr. Cavallari", Kristin asks Jay if he's given the future—and more specifically, the possibility of putting his retirement plans on hiatus for a while in favor of doing something he's more passionate about—any more thought since they last spoke about it.

"I have," he tells her. "I was talking to Mike about trying to open a butcher shop."

Fans who've been keeping up with this season might remember the afternoon several weeks back when Kristin came home to find Jay and "Chef Mike" (a friend whose culinary insights appear in Kristin's cookbook True Roots) enthusiastically preparing "95 to 100 pounds" of meat in their Nashville kitchen.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

"How involved do you want to be in the butcher shop?" asks the entrepreneur and mom of three after praising his potential business venture. "Like, are you gonna be in there slicing meat for people?"

Jay reminds his wife he's "not a butcher," so he'd probably have to delegate most of the meat-handling responsibilities to a more experienced third party. Anyone else really curious about what he'd be like as a boss? The ex NFL player teases his intended managerial style in the new clip.

"I'm gonna be…micromanaging the s--t out of people," he laughs.

"I think this is a huge step in the right direction," Kristin tells the camera later. "As long as he's doing something he's passionate about, I'm really excited for him."

Learn more about Jay's butcher shop plans—and hear his wife's off-the-cuff suggestion for a company name—in the clip above!

Brand new Very Cavallari every Sunday at 10 pm only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Has a Warning About the Fifth Episode of Game of Thrones Season 8

Becca Tobin, LADYGANG 115

See What Happens When Becca Tobin Gets Her Butt Read By a "Rumpologist" on LADYGANG

Taylor Swift, Met Gala 2016

See Taylor Swift's Met Gala Looks That Never Go Out of Style

ESC: Serena Williams

From Tennis Courts to Red Carpets: Inside Serena Williams' Rise to Fashion Royalty

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Mother's Day Matching Outfits for You & Your Mini-Me

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Was Endgame for Chris Pratt

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Car, Blow Kiss

How Princess Charlotte Is Secretly Winning Everyone Over as the Sassiest Little Royal

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.