by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 6:00 AM
Talking it out.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler get candid about their feelings and discuss their different marital issues. While the Uncommon James boss is aware that she needs to make more time for her husband, she notes that their rut isn't solely her fault.
"I was thinking about it and I was kind of like, 'Hang on a second! Why is all of this my fault?'" Kristin inquires while on a romantic boat ride with Jay. "And I just didn't feel like that was very fair."
According to Kristin, she hasn't made time for Jay as she doesn't feel that he's truly supportive of her busy schedule. "I feel like if you were really supportive and really encouraging of everything I have going on, I would want to make time for you. It would be a different situation," the mother of three continues. "But, I feel like everything I have going on is a problem."
Thankfully, Jay can see where Kristin is coming from and concedes that he has "to do a better job."
"You know, it's just a lot of change this year," the American athlete admits. "And, like you going from 0 to 60…I mean, I just gotta deal with it."
As Kristin and Jay have essentially "switched roles," it'll take a bit of time to adjust to the new normal. Still, Kristin is understandably frustrated as she never judged Jay's former football schedule.
"I don't feel that same support from you," The Hills alum expresses. "We gotta get back on the same page. I just don't feel like we're on the same page right now. We're having a really hard time seeing eye-to-eye."
"Okay! I can do that," Jay promises.
Watch the candid conversation for yourself in the clip above!
Brand new Very Cavallari every Sunday at 10 pm only on E!
