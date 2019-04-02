"There's no such thing as a perfect relationship."

Kristin Cavallari makes this point abundantly clear in this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari. Although Kristin's pals think she has the model marriage with Jay Cutler, the Uncommon James boss reveals that her relationship isn't so picture-perfect.

"He wants to really, really take care of you," close friend Justin Anderson states during a sleepover. "Like, he's at home right now taking care of your kids, answering your call the minute you call. People don't find that!"

"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside things are so perfect and things are so great, but actually like they're not and that sucks," The Hills veteran responds. "That's the thing though with marriage, it's ups and downs."