What's killing music's biggest stars?

"I can't sit here and say that I haven't played Russian Roulette, because I have," says Aaron Carter in this clip from next Sunday's new E! True Hollywood Story, which sheds light on the relationship between fame and fatal substance abuse. Continuing, the pop star warns, "It could kill you."

Thankfully, that hasn't been Aaron's experience. But as he recounts in the preview clip, there have been stretches of time wherein prescription drug consumption became dangerously intertwined with his day-to-day lifestyle.

"Was I taking oxycodones? Yes, I was," recalls the 31-year-old singer. "Was I taking Xanax? Yes, I was."