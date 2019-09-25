by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 8:00 AM
Wondering what to expect from E!'s True Hollywood Story when the iconic series returns on Oct. 6? E! is inviting fans and future audiences to experience the narratives they'll watch play out onscreen next weekend!
How is this possible? In partnership with POPSUGAR, E! is treating True Hollywood Story enthusiasts past and present to an immersive, exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show's upcoming episode lineup with a pop-up exhibit aptly titled, "E! True House of Hollywood." The event is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 5, and will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., so attendees can make the most of its three-dimensional treasures.
Celebrating the new THS season as well as the real-life stories that inspired it, "E! True House of Hollywood" will saturate its guests with pop cultural content from all sides. And courtesy of its spacious locale—the exhibition will set up shop inside The House on Sunset, one of West Hollywood's iconic art and event venues—it promises to do so with authenticity, flair and impressive detail.
Popsugar
Following a mock "red carpet" portion to launch visitors into the wild world of celebrity upon first entrance, the installation will lead patrons through a series of rooms, each of which bears its own individual theme. Appropriately (and following a sort of haunted mansion format, but without haunts for the most part), each respective theme corresponds to one discussed, explored or otherwise featured in THS' jam-packed forthcoming season.
The installation highlights three specific THS episodes airing this fall—"Does Hip Hop Reject Women?," "Horror Movies: Cursed or Coincidence?" and "Is Fame an Addiction?"—and aims to bring them to life with decor and ambiance plucked straight from the series itself.
Step into a neon-lit recording studio and snap a picture behind the turntables. Venture into a wallpapered living room setup complete with fuzzy TV screens and a whispering doll collection sure to give you the chills. Finally, watch the "rumor mill" take physical form in a room touting floor-to-ceiling tabloid headlines.
So, what're you waiting for? Reserve your spot now via the "E! True House of Hollywood" General Admissions page. All it takes is an RSVP!
