Brie Bella Chokes Up While Discussing the "Mind Game" of Mom Guilt on Total Divas

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 7:00 AM

Mom guilt is "such a mind game."

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie Bella opens up about the struggles she faces when away from daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. Although the Bella Twin is thrilled to be on a girls' trip in Lake Tahoe, she never wants it to seem like she's happier away from her little one.

Per the Belle Radici boss, being on this trip makes her feel "really free" and "youthful." However, she ultimately faces a "big tug-of-war with my heart" the more she has fun.

"Every time I go to bed, I get this really overwhelming sadness that I'm not gonna wake up with Birdie," the wrestling expert shares with her Total Divas peers. "And then, because of the guilt, you sit there and you think, 'I don't ever want it to come off that I'm happier doing these trips without her.'"

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Brie Bella, Total Divas 809

E!

Brie then further elaborates that she is "just so happy" with Birdie as well, but finds the emotions "very overwhelming."

Thankfully, Brie's Total Divas sisters rally around her and remind her that time to herself will likely make her a better mom as she's "staying mentally healthy."

"I strongly believe that when you have kids your life shouldn't stop," Trinity Fatu advises. "Trips like this to get away so you can recharge and you can feel good…you'll be even better when you go back to her 'cause you're gonna miss her."

Watch the mom guilt conversation in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!

