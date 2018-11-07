Lana and Paige are duking it out, but this is one fight that can't be settled in the ring.

On tonight's all-new Total Divas, a girls trip to Lake Tahoe quickly takes a left turn when Lana and Paige start to fight over who gets the "better" room.

"No bitch, this is my room," Paige informed Lana. "I will leave right now. I'm not even kidding. I always get the basement," a disgruntled Lana retorted.

"Bitch, I don't want to stay with you in this room," Paige maintained. "This is why I never liked you Lana, because you're such a brat all the time. It's just a f--king bedroom!"

The ordeal left Lana feeling emotional and left out.

"I was literally laying in the bed, but I did say that like, I'll share the room with someone, then you said that you don't want to share the room with me," Lana told Paige in front of the other girls, fighting back tears.