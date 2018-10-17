Paige has overcome quite a bit.

On this week's all-new Total Divas, the retired WWE star bravely opened up about the harassment she's received after "private photos were stolen and released" to the public. According to the British-born athlete, she was inundated with disparaging remarks about her body and private life following this scandal.

"I've had enough of people trying to degrade me all the time," Paige explained in a confessional. "Now it's just really hard to go out and say hello to the fans. At the same time, I don't want people to know that they got to me."

Although Paige tried to "shrug everything off," she did confide in Nikki Bella and Brie Bella about her ongoing struggles. Apparently, shortly after the leak, a fan accused Paige of being a "f--king porn star."

"This is still so fresh to me even though it's been like a year, or whatever," Paige shared with Brie and Nikki. "Someone invaded our privacy and put it out there for the world, probably for monetary gain."

Understandably, this time was the "lowest" point in Paige's life. In fact, the turmoil took such a toll on the wrestling veteran that she started cutting herself and using drugs.