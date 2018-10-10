Paige has a new man in her life, but she's not ready to shout it from the rooftops just yet.

On this week's all-new Total Divas, Paige will go to some pretty drastic lengths to keep her relationship under wraps, even if it means going on a date with Nia Jax's brother to throw her friends off her track.

"Nia wants to set me up with her brother, but I kinda have a secret to confess," Paige confessed to the camera. "Mr. Kalan is actually my boyfriend. Me and Kalan have wanted to keep it private because we just wanted to have our own little world for a second. I'm really happy and I didn't want anything to interfere in this relationship, anything to ruin this relationship, because I've finally found a guy where I feel like he's the one."

Paige left Kalan at home and took the date with Nia's brother, Ben, but she had some tricks up her sleeve that would surely turn Ben right off.

"Nia is known for being really stubborn and she hasn't stopped harassing me about her brother," Paige revealed. "So I was like, 'You know what? I'll go on a date with her brother.' I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure he doesn't like me, that way Nia won't be upset because I gave it a good old fashioned try."