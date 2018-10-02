by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 5:00 AM
Lana will do anything to get back on TV, even if it means risking it all at work.
In this clip from Wednesday's' all-new Total Divas, Lana and Rusev get called into talent relations director Mark Carrano's office after their racy photo shoot goes viral.
"I get a call to go to Carrano's office," Lana admits to the camera. "Ugh, back at the principal's office."
"So you guys had a pretty interesting weekend, huh?" Carrano asks the couple. "I'm not a big Twitter guy as you know or Instagram, but the one that I found which was really cool was this one on celebrities uncovered naked, nude photos."
As Carrano proceeds to scroll through the NSFW images, the couple begins to squirm, but not so fast Carrano, it's not what you think!
"Well, we were doing a publicity stunt to promote our movie that is coming out, but the funny part is that we weren't really, really, really naked," Lana explains. "And you gotta trust us on this one," Rusev insists. "You gotta believe us," Lana adds.
E!
"Hey, did anybody call and say, 'Hey Mark, FYI we're doing this so you can cover our tails so we all don't get in trouble,'" Carrano scolds the wrestlers.
Despite the faux nude photo shoot, the WWE boss reminds Lana and Rusev about the company's guidelines.
"Guys, we work at a PG company. This is unacceptable," Carrano maintains. "What are the eight year old girls who follow you think about this?"
At the end of the day, it all came down to keeping communication open and giving the big boss a heads up.
See Lana and Rusev get reprimanded for their risky photos in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!
Mila Kunis Is a PCAs Finalist Thanks to The Spy Who Dumped Me, But That's Not Her Only Funny Film to Date: See Them All Now!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?