You never really leave the WWE.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella realized just that during Tuesday night's all-new Total Divas. In their latest guest appearance, the Bella Twins contemplated coming out of retirement as some of their female peers began preparing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

Since the twin wrestlers had always hoped to become tag team champions, they couldn't help but consider a return to the ring.

"I feel like, our whole career, you and I always wanted the tag titles," Brie noted at the start of the episode.

"I would love to be, at least once in my life, a tag team champion with you," Nikki said in support.

Although Daniel Bryan's wife and Artem Chigvintsev's lady were in agreement, Brie highlighted that they both just publicly retired. This factor didn't bother Nikki, who suggested that they make it "a part of the story."

As E! fans surely know, both Nikki and Brie officially hung up their gear during season four of Total Bellas.