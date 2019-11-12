Things are coming full circle for Nattie Neidhart.

Alongside tag partner and real-life friend Beth Phoenix, the WWE superstar (professionally known as Natalya) has officially earned her spot at WrestleMania 35 in this emotional clip from tonight's new Total Divas. Being that her late father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was a wrestling icon and seasoned WrestleMania competitor prior to his 2018 passing—as Nattie explains in the clip, her dad and uncle Bret Hart are still widely regarded as "one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history"—his daughter is thrilled to honor his legacy with her addition to the 2019 event's performance roster.

"The fact that Beth and I get to represent the Women's Tag Team Championships just feels like we're paying homage to my dad," Nattie says of her (first-ever!) WrestleMania appearance.

And she's far from the only one with Jim's memory in mind. On the heels of Natalya and Beth's qualifying match is an announcement unveiling the WWE Hall of Fame's latest inductee: none other than the The Anvil himself! "This is the best news ever," Nattie celebrates. "Not only am I going to be having a match at WrestleMania, but my dad is going to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. It doesn't get any bigger than that."