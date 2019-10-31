Ronda Rousey is more than prepared for an apocalypse.

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, during a snowy walk, the MMA fighter turned wrestler shares her end-of-the-world survival plan with Nattie Neidhart and Sonya Deville. While Rousey's Total Divas co-stars seem pretty skeptical about it all, the 32-year-old confidently shares her thoughts about a possible pending apocalypse.

"I'm really interested in survival kind of stuff. I don't know why, but I just keep going down these black holes and looking at all these past extinction events that have happened," Rousey shares in a confessional. "And I'm like, 'Well, what would I do in this situation? What would I do in that situation?'"

In fact, if anything bad happens in Los Angeles, Rousey already has a plan to trek to her mountain cabin.

Even though Deville admits she believes in the "world ending," she makes it clear she doesn't accept the concept of zombies, something Rousey seemingly believes in.