Sonya Deville Reflects on "Surreal" Journey As She Leads WWE's First-Ever Pride Float

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Sonya Deville is out and proud! But it hasn't always been this way.

The WWE trailblazer celebrates herself and her identity in this happy clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas, which finds the athlete surrounded by loved ones on a namesake float in Ft. Lauderdale's Pride Parade—the first of its kind devised in partnership with the wrestling organization. 

And as excited as she is to dance the afternoon away alongside family, friends and colleagues (Divas co-star Carmella and new-ish girlfriend Arianna are both in attendance), Sonya takes a minute beforehand to acknowledge how far she's come to get here.

"Three years ago today, I wasn't even openly gay. And nobody except for my mom and my dad knew," she says, leading a toast from atop the glittery black-and-rainbow patterned float—designed in Sonya's image by her entourage, who teamed up to decorate while she recovered from last episode's shoulder injury—ahead of the day's festivities.

Watch

Meet Sonya Deville the First Openly Gay Female in WWE

"So, to be here on a float that has my name on it with my best friends, my girlfriend, my family, celebrating the fact that I'm gay, is surreal. Thank you guys so much, and I love you all," she finishes, emphasizing her gratitude for their support during a confessional in which she very sincerely tells the camera, "I'm just feeling really touched right now."

See Sonya's Pride flag fly (literally!) in the clip above!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , Ronda Rousey , Nattie Neidhart , Celebrities , WWE , , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.