We don't call them WWE superstars for nothing!

The cast of Total Divas brings major heat in the wrestling ring, and something about E!'s latest promo video tells us the series' upcoming ninth season—set to premiere Tuesday, October 1, at 10 p.m.—will continue that trend with stunning momentum. In light of that, it's definitely no surprise to see the likes of Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Nattie Neidhart, Trinity Fatu, Nia Jax and Carmella working hard at the gym when they're not taking home titles at the arena.

"Where there's a weight there's a way," series newcomer Sonya wrote on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie that pictures the pro treating followers to a quick gun show in the locker room post-workout. Returning cast member Nattie is no stranger to inspiring mantras as fodder for social media captions, either.