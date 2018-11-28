Nikki Bella is living her best life!

After having quite the transformative year, it appears the WWE star is ready to embrace her "young and fun and free" side. In fact, that's exactly what the wrestling maven declares in new footage from Total Bellas season 4.

"Single. No kids. I'm feeling young and fun and free," the Bella Twin relays.

This is made abundantly clear as Nikki tries her hand at a keg stand, shimmies in a saucy bra and seemingly gets her flirt on with Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus. Even though Nikki admits she hasn't "kissed another guy in 9 years," her chemistry with Peter is evident as he is seen leaning in for a smooch.

Apparently, we have Brie Bella to thank for this romantic pairing. "You can start dating with me," the mother of one teases in the clip above.