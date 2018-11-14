15 months later, Peter Kraus is back on our TV screens. Just not on a show in The Bachelor franchise.

On Sunday night, an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming new season of E!'s Total Bellas was released and promptly sent a shock wave through Bachelor Nation. Why? Because none other than Peter, the beloved runner-up from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette and two-time-almost Bachelor was in it, going on a date with WWE Diva Nikki Bella post-John Cena split.

"Nicole gave me permission to set her up on a date," Brie Bella says in the video, adding, "Alright, let's see…Peter from The Bachelor!"

The comments section turned into an unexpected Bachelor fan pow-wow on E! News' Instagram post about the shocking date. Many OMGs were typed. Accusations of Peter wanting to be on TV were issued. Even card-carrying Bachelor Nation members weighed in.