BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 6PM

Nikki Bella Confides In Brie Bella About the End of Her Relationship: ''We've Had This Amazing Love Story and Its Just Come to An End''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Breaking up is hard to do! 

Nikki Bella and John Cena may finally be over for good. On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki shared why she is so frustrated by the state of her relationship with John, and it seems like the damage may be irreparable. 

"Taking a shower and seeing his razor and his suits and everything just sucks," Nikki shares about being in the home she used to share with John. "I wish it could be different...I have had almost six years of working on us and fighting and taking in a lot, and I just feel like I've hit a point where I'm just so exhausted and done." 

Watch

Total Bellas Stars Get Rid of Smoke With Dance Party

After a season full of ups and downs, it looks like Nikki and John are finally parting ways. But that doesn't mean it will all be smooth sailing from here. 

"He's waiting for my final decision, which I think I know it but I'm afraid to say it," she shared. 

"Why are you afraid to say it?" Brie Bella asked her sister. 

"Because I just don't want to hurt him. It's just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore," she explained. "It's not his fault, it's not my fault. We've had this amazing love story and its just come to an end." 

Watch the clip above for all the shocking moment! 

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , John Cena , Daniel Bryan , WWE , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Why Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Getting Smaller Breast Implants

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Gets Real About Her "Hard as Hell" Second Pregnancy

Sandra Bullock, The Proposal

Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock! Celebrate the Actress by Voting for Her Best Rom-Com Now!

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Shows Support for Demi Lovato With Temporary Matching Lion Tattoo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sentebale Polo 2018

Meghan Markle Is All Smiles in Blue Dress as She Supports Prince Harry at Sentebale Polo Cup

Jenna Dewan, Women's Health

Jenna Dewan Gets Naked, Talks Life Without Channing Tatum

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 Teaser Is Full of Drama, Babies and Weddings?!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.