Nikki Bella is putting herself first.

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki explains to her sister Brie Bella and their mother why she's decided to hold off on marrying John Cena—again.

"John is, I mean, all in. Will do anything to work on us," Nikki tells her family. "That's what started this, is when he asked about working on us and I said, 'For some reason, right now, I need to work on me.'"

Nikki knew that if she really wanted to avoid putting herself second, she would have to stand firm in her decision and leave Tampa to be with her family in San Diego.

"I legit have not slept. I packed till four in the morning," Nikki reveals. "I didn't give myself long enough the first time when we called it off and I should've given myself longer, but I got so excited that he wanted kids, I couldn't believe it."