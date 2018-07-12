by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 6:00 AM
Is it really a bachelorette party if it isn't a little embarrassing?
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bellatries to liven up Nikki Bella's bachelorette party dinner in Paris by challenging her to a game of dare.
"Boring! That is not a bachelorette party by the way," Brie insists. "Something that could be kinda fun that we could do for you—nothing cheesy, we do like, little dares."
Brie isn't the only one ready and willing to embarrass her sister, J.J. gets in on the fun too.
"I want you to get under the table and when one of the French boys come, you have to jump out, scare 'em!" J.J. instructs his sister.
"I am not doing that!" Nikki says while laughing. "Do you understand they're gonna be like, 'Oh of course, those Bellas under tables. Oogily googily people.'"
Nikki isn't exactly up for the task, but after a little egging on from her friends and family she finds herself hiding under a table, ready to scare their waiter.
"Rahh!" Nikki yells, startling the Frenchman.
"You can come out now," J.J. tells Nikki. "I don't want to come out. I'm so embarrassed," a blushing Nikki says as she makes her way from under the table.
