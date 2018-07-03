Just friends.

Nikki Bella has set the record straight regarding her current relationship with John Cena. As you surely know, in April 2018, the WWE star and the Ferdinand actor revealed they had pulled the plug on their six year relationship and scheduled wedding.

However, thanks to E!'s docu-series Total Bellas, fans witnessed a reunion between Bella and Cena and were left confused about the status of their relationship. While Total Bellas currently shows a back-together Nikki and John, the former flames are not an item at this time.

Nikki made this point abundantly clear in a YouTube video posted on Sunday, July 1.

"I'll admit my relationship has been in a super emotional rollercoaster ride. I think it's hard for people to understand. We film, and I think things get shown months after," Nikki explained in her upload. "I think people are like 'Are they together? Are they not?' and because I am a reality star, and I have a reality show…I feel like I have to say what is the update on John and I. Right now, we are just friends. We are both working on each other and trying to work on us."